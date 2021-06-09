Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOON. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.47.

