Cameron Henry Buys 357,000 Shares of RareX Limited (ASX:REE) Stock

RareX Limited (ASX:REE) insider Cameron Henry acquired 357,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,274.00 ($20,910.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.45.

About RareX

RareX Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for cobalt, nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, and rare earths deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Cummins Range Rare Earths Project located in the East Kimbley region of Western Australia. The company also has an agreement to acquire 100% in three cobalt licenses in Morocco.

