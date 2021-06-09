Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 131,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 369,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$50.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41.

In other Canada Silver Cobalt Works news, Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

