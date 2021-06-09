Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.76

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 12729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.