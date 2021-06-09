Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 52,047 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,087,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

NYSE:COF traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $160.12. 31,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

