Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 622,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.