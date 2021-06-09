Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CUK opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.