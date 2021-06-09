Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

