Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 18% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $219.75 million and $29.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00227789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00211215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.94 or 0.01298673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.35 or 0.99895474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,825,873 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

