Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Insiders sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

