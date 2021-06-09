Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Financial Comparison

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Castor Maritime and Pacific Basin Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Pacific Basin Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 24.13 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.20 -$208.23 million ($0.04) -183.75

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53% Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.