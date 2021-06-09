Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

