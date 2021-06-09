CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Shares Down 0.3%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. 1,815,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,245% from the average session volume of 135,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile (NYSE:PRPC)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

