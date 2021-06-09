Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.