Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FUN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,552. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

