Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CLRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

