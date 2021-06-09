Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) versus Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Head to Head Contrast

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Acasti Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.09 million ($0.76) -2.00 Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -65.58% -44.21% Acasti Pharma N/A -100.35% -67.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Acasti Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 152.19%. Acasti Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 404.24%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Acasti Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in preclinical stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; and Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

