CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

