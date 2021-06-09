Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.04.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

