Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0005

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $403,399.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,321,173,831 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

