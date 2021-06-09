CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEU. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.51.

CEU stock opened at C$1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

