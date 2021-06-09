ChainX Price Tops $6.76 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $71.13 million and $860,768.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $6.76 or 0.00018565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00229997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00212742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.01318382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.71 or 0.99959798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,528,675 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

