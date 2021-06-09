Cheryl Beranek Sells 30,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearfield stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

