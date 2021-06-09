Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

