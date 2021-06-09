Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.52, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

