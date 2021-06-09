Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 71,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,177. The stock has a market cap of $729.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

