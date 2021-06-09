Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 6,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,925,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $739.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

