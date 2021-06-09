Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 6,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,925,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

