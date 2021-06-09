Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.50

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.