ChromaDex Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $716.01 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

