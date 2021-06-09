Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $34.25

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.25 or 0.00093058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $24.32 million and $868,961.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00069192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00928763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.63 or 0.09046755 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

