Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

