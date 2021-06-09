CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $46,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKM opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

