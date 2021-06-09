CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $296.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.