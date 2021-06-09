Cim LLC Lowers Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

