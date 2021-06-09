Cim LLC Purchases New Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.