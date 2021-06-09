Cim LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,842,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Logitech International by 357.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 135,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

