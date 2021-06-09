Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 93.08 ($1.22). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 90.68 ($1.18), with a volume of 8,910,950 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINE shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.01.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

