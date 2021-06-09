CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.300-0.350 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $782.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.20.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
