CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.300-0.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $782.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.