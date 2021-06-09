Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.05.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.