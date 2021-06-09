CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Plans $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of CTPCY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. CITIC has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
CITIC Company Profile
