CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Plans $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CTPCY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. CITIC has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

