Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $8,167,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.