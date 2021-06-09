Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s previous close.

SMWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $21.93 on Monday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

