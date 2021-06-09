Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Buy

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 468.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.