Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,425. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

