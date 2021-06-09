Clever DeFi Price Down 13.4% This Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00004897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

