Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,240.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21).

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,584 ($20.70). 174,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,704. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,601.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

