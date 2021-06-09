Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 5.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 2,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.