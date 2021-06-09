Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $1.50

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $333,123.60 and $81,576.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00903131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.08902863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

