Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,589 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LPL opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

